We’re the underdogs and that suits us! Elliott looking to claim the scalp of Kidderminster Harriers as Boston United resume FA Trophy action

Craig Elliott admits his Boston United side will be the underdogs in tonight’s FA Trophy replay - and that’s just the way he likes it.

The Pilgrims boss says his side will head to Aggborough with ‘no fear’, looking to edge past Kidderminster Harriers at the second time of asking.

“It’s another game to learn more about my team,” said Elliott, who takes charge of the side for the fourth time this evening.

“We want to stay in this competition.

“We go with no fear. They’ll be the favourites, which suits us.

“We’ll go as underdogs and give it our best shot.”

Andre Brown and Joe Ironside looked to have put Harriers through on Saturday, only for a late fightback to see Adam Curry and Kabongo Tshimanga level things up.

“I think we’ve got to try to build on the momentum we had in the last 20 minutes,” Elliott added.

The winners will host York City on December 16.

Kick off wil be at 7.45pm.