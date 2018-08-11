We ticked all the boxes! Elliott delighted with Boston United’s away victory at FCUM

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side’s performance at FC United ‘ticked all the boxes’.

Brad Abbott netted twice and Andre Johnson was also on target in a dominant display, although the Pilgrims had to wait until the 77th minute for that killer second goal.

“It’s the sort of away win you want, good performance, clean sheet and a couple of goals,” said a delighted Elliott, whose side sit fifth in the National League North with six points from three matches.

“We ticked all the boxes and that makes for a good Saturday night.”

The narrow scoreline meant the hosts were still very much in the game for the majority of the match, but manager Elliott piled the praise on his defence who kept their second shut-out of the campaign.

He added: “We deserved to be two or three up at that point (half time) easily and you miss chances and think it only takes a scruffy goal, the crowd gets behind them and it changes the atmopsphere of the game.

“But I’ve got to say I think we managed the game well, it’s a difficult place to come and a good win.

“I’ve got to say, and not disrespectful to them, but I think the back four and keeper played well because they didn’t let them have anything up front.

“We had a good line, we were aggressive. We talked about not letting balls bounce and that gave us a good base.”