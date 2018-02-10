We want to keep this run going! Boston United skipper Keane eyes ninth unbeaten fixture ahead of Curzon clash

Skipper Jordan Keane is desperate for Boston United to keep their unbeaten run going.

The Pilgrims - who were without a match at the weekend due to Brackley’s involvement in the FA Trophy - are currently eight games without defeat, having picked up 22 points from a possible 24 since the start of December.

Manager Craig Elliott called on his side to show their hunger and desire to extend that record, and Keane (pictured) says the feeling is exactly the same in the dressing room.

“We want to be up the top and not down the bottom,” he said.

“We want to keep this run going.

“We’ve got tough games coming up now.

“We’ve had a batch and played really well, you can only beat what’s against us.

“But we need to keep on doing it.

“We’ve got a bit of force behind us at home.”

The Pilgrims will return to action on Saturday when Curzon Ashton visit York Street.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

The Nash beat Boston 2-1 at the Tameside Stadium back in October.