We won’t always play well, then we must win ugly! Elliott says Boston United must adapt to succeed

Craig Elliott believes that winning ugly is just as important as succeeding with style at Boston United.

The Pilgrims earned plenty of pleaudits for their entetaining fightback as they drew 3-3 with Curzon Ashton last weekend.

But as Leamington arrive at the Jakemans Stadium today, Elliott would rather take three points from a dull game than watch another entertaining stalemate.

“I think you can always go back to your experiences and know you don’t always have to play well to win games of football,” he said.

“That is something we talk about a lot.

“Fans demand you play well every week, but the reality is that’s not always going to happen.

“Players need to be able to win those average games 1-0.

“They’re the characters you want.”

Boston ended Leamington’s seven-game unbeaten run when they picked up their first away win of the National League North campaign at the New Windmill Ground, goals from Ashley Hemmings and Brad McGowan securing a 2-0 win in November.

But now the Brakes have the opportunity to bring the Pilgrims’ nine-game unbeaten streak to an end at the weekend.

Leamington arrive in town with just one win from their past 10 matches in all competitions.

Their only victory since Christmas was a 3-0 success against Gainsborough on January 23, and they were also held to a 1-1 draw at basement side North Ferriby at the start of the month.

Boston could give debuts to new signings Benny Igiehon and Jonathan Wafula.

Kick off will be at 3pm.