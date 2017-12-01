Welcome to the big league! Elliott says Boston United can’t show York City too much respect

Craig Elliott says he doesn’t want his Boston United side to show York City too much respect when the two sides clash on Saturday.

The Pilgrims will host their former Football League foes at the Jakemans Stadium, desperate to pick up three points which would boost their hopes of climbing out of the National League North’s bottom three.

Saturday’s match, against the pre-season title favourites (KO 3pm), will be Elliott’s first home encounter in the league as Boston manager and he wants it to be a memorable one.

“It’s welcome to the big league,” he said.

“They’re all big teams and big games in this league and that’s why I’m here.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“My decision to leave Shaw Lane was hard, but when you’re playing the likes of York City andKidderminster you realise this is a big step up and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

However, Elliott is calling on his side to prove they are better than their league position, and channel some of the fighting spirit which saw them score two late goals against Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Trophy last weekend.

“It’s important we don’t show them too much respect,” Elliott added.

“We showed what happens when you get in amongst teams and give it a go.”