Willis and Rollins sign Boston United deals

Jay Rollins and George Willis have signed new deals with Boston United.

The duo have both committed their immediate futures to the Pilgrims after being offered new contracts by manager Craig Elliott.

Keeper Willis made 42 appearances in his debut season with Boston, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Winger Rollins has featured in the past three seasons for the Pilgrims, netting 24 times in that period.

He missed the final nine matches of the campaign with a groin injury, but expects to be fit in time for the new campaign.