Willis eyes glory as he extends Boston United contract

George Willis says he his hungry for success after penning a new deal with Boston United.

The goalkeeper and winger Jay Rollins became the first players to pledge their futures to the Pilgrims this summer, signing one-year extensions after being offered the chance to stay by manager Craig Elliott.

George Willis.

“Me and Jay are the first to put pen to paper, and I think that shows we have a lot of trust in the manager,” Willis told The Standard.

“We believe he can build a team to do well at the right end of this division.

“I always want to win and I always work hard in training, even when I wasn’t playing.

“I think Craig has seen that I want to be a winner and have a winning mentality.”

George Willis.

Willis made 42 appearances in his debut season with Boston, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Winger Rollins has featured in the past three seasons for the Pilgrims, netting 24 times in that period.

“I’m not the sort of player who wants to move around all the time,” Willis said.

“I want to call somewhere home, be settled and build on that.

George Willis. Photo: Russell Dossett.

“And what a club Boston is to do that.

“We came close to the play-offs this season and I think a full season together could see us do that.”

Elliott has also offered new deals to defenders Stephen Brogan and James Clifton, captain Jordan Keane and midfielders Ashley Hemmings and Jonathan Wafula.

Brad Abbott, Ryan Qualter, Jon Stewart and Andi Thanoj are already under contract for next season.

However, the Pilgrims have released 13 players: Liam Adams, Wes Atkinson, Brad Beatson, Jack Broadhead, Taron Hare, Benny Igiehon, Brad McGowan, Jamie McGuire, Gregg Smith, Kabongo Tshimanga, Harry Vince, Tyrell Waite and Jan Yeomans.