Wongers and Pilgrims to meet for the John Rawdon Memorial Trophy

Horncastle Town and a youthful Boston United side will meet for the John Rawdon Memorial Trophy tonight.

The Pilgrims claimed the spoils last season with a 6-0 success, but the hosts will be keen to gain revenge this evening.

The annual friendly commemorates former Wongers manager John, who also played for Boston’s reserves.

“Hopefully the weather will be nice and we can get a few hundred there,” said Horncastle manager Mickey Stones, who played under John at the club as a teenager, along with his management team of Andrew Shinn, Steve Lovett and Nathan Rawdon, John’s nephew.

“All four of us played under John when we were starting out and his love and enthusuasm for the game had a big impact on us.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 7.45pm.