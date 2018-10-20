Wright and Wafula expected to return as Boston United look to keep winning run going at Darlington

Boston United expect to welcome Max Wright and Jonathan Wafula back from injury as they face Darlington today.

Wright missed last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Blyth Spartans due to an infection, while Wafula was substituted in the first half with an ankle injury.

“He’s had problems with an infection, he’s been on anti-biotics, fingers crossed he’ll be back in the squad for next week,” manager Craig Elliott said of Grimsby Town loanee Wright.

“Jono’s just gone over on his anke. Hopefully it’s not a bad one.”

Victory would see the fourth-placed Pilgrims make it three wins from four National League North games as they look to rediscover their early season form.

Darlington, meanwhile, ended a three-game winless run at nine-man FC United last weekend.

They sit 16th in the table, eight points behind Boston.

The match kicks off at 3pm.