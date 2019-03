Striker Jake Wright has joined Boston United on a month-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old was part of the Harrogate Town squad which won promotion from the National League North last year.

He joined York City in the summer and is making his loan move from the Minstermen.

Wright has also played for Southport and Gateshead after coming through the Sheffield United ranks.

He is eligible to face Stockport County this evening (KO 7.45pm).