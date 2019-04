Boston United have been unable to extend Jake Wright’s loan spell.

York City have opted to retain the services of the 22-year-old striker following the end of his month-long stay at the Jakemand Stadium.

Wright scored twice in four appearances, leading manager Craig Elliott to request another loan.

However, the Minstermen have declined.

Boston will be hoping Gavin Allott can overcome his thigh injury in time for Saturday’s trip to Blyth Spartans.