‘You look around the place and you know what a great club it is’! Ryan Qualter had no doubts about joining Boston United

Ryan Qualter admits he had no doubts about joining Boston United.

The former Bradford Park Avenue defender has returned to the National League North after he and keeper Jon Stewart arrived from manager Craig Elliott’s former club Shaw Lane on Friday.

And the centre back believes that he can now target playing at an even higher level following Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Tamworth.

“You look around the place and you know what a great club it is,” he said.

“It wants to be back in the Conference and the Football League in the future, so we’re going to try to do that.

“We have to take it one game at a time. We’re on a bit of a run right now and hopefully it will continue.”

Qualter knows about the Pilgrims from playing against them in the past, which helped him make his decision to move.

“As soon as Jon and me knew there was a chance of coming here we were happy,” he added.

“I’ve come here with Park Ave and you only have to look at the ground and the fans and you want to be a part of it.”

United moved up to 12th following their victory.