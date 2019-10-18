Both keepers sent off, last-minute winners and Pa Sulay Njie: A look back at Boston United's last five visits to Hednesford Town

Boston United return to Keys Park to face Hednesford Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

A place in the first round - in the draw with teams from League One and League Two - awaits the winners.

But if Boston's recent trips to face Hednesford are anything to go by, there will be plenty of talking points.

We take a look at the last five competitive matches between the two sides at Keys Park.

Hednesford Town 3 Boston United 2

Vanarama National League North: September 5, 2015

The comeback that wasn't. Boston United clawed their way back from 2-0 down to draw level, only to be caught by a Tyrone Williams winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Ahmed Obeng and Williams put Town ahead with two goals in the space of four minutes in the first half, and it would have been more had Jason Alexander not pulled off two brilliant saves. Mark Jones and Carl Piergianni levelled things up after the break, but as Boston confidently pushed on for a winner Williams had the last laugh.

UNITED: Alexander, Roberts (Friend 78), Stone (Mills 52), Piergianni, Marrs, Rollins, Garner, Dixon, McGhee (Dowie 52), Southwell, Jones; Subs (not used): Johnson, Ravas.

Hednesford Town 1 Boston United 2

Vanarama North: March 7, 2015

Boston ripped up the form book when they stunned Hednesford in March 2015. The Pitmen sat third in the Vanarama North and top of the form guide when the Pilgrims arrived with just five away wins to their name. But it became six when Dayle Southwell forced home a second-half winner. Carl Piergianni headed United in front after connecting with Zak Mills' long throw, only for Marvin Robinson to score a carbon copy. This contest appeared to be a turning point in the season for both sides. For Dennis Greene's team this was game two of a 12-match unbeaten streak that saw the season conclude with a penalty shootout defeat to Chorley in the play-offs. In contrast Hednesford slipped down to eighth in the table.

UNITED: Stryjek, Marrs, Steer, Roberts, Garner, Piergianni, Felix, Dixon, Southwell (Walker 88), Jones (Newsham 90), Mills; Subs (not used): Hollingsworth, Saebe, Price.

Hednesford Town 4 Boston United 2

January 11, 2014

A barely-recognisable Boston United side took to the pitch at Keys Park for this 4-2 defeat. Injury, illness and suspension had forced manager Dennis Greene to draft in four fresh faces less than 24 hours before kick off. Daniel Pritchard, Liam Agnew and Pa Sulay Njie were thrown into the starting XI despite only meeting their new teammates for the first time when they boarded the bus. Fellow signing Brad Gascoigne took his place on the bench alongside James Reed - back at the club as an 11th-hour favour - and reserve teamers Charlie Ward and Ngoni Dongo. United were forced to make sweeping changes as Scott Garner and Rene Steer were suspended, Spencer Weir-Daley, Ben Fairclough, Indy Aujla and Liam Marrs were out injured and Charley Sanders and Gary Mills wee both on loan at King’s Lynn. Things didn't get any better when Ryan Semple fell ill on the journey to Staffordshire. Marvin Robinson, Paul McCone, Neil Harvey and Nathan Blissett scored Hednesford's goals in a comfortable victory, while Ricky Miller scored United's two, picking up where he had left off five years earlier.

UNITED: King, Marshall (Dongo 81), Galinski, Piergianni, Pritchard, Milnes, Ross (Reed 46), Agnew, Newsham, Njie (Gascoigne 54), Miller; Subs (not used): Ward, Vince.

Hednesford Town 0 Boston United 1

UniBond Premier: April 11, 2009

Ricky Miller pulled off the great escape as Boston United - somehow - left Hednesford with three vital points which effectively saw them beat the drop. For 88 minutes the away side's goal was peppered before they orchestrated a snatch-and-grab at the other end. David Farrell delivered United's first corner of the game before Miller controlled the ball, slipped, regained his balance, turned defender Cedric Abraham and poked home his sixth goal in seven matches before hurling himself into the jubilant away fans. Two goalless draws and a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Nantwich followed before a final-day victory at home to Cammell Laird saw Steve Welsh's team stave off relegation by three points. What might have been.

UNITED: Butcher, Matthews, Parker, Ellender, Bloomer, Clarke, Melton, Millson, Griffiths, Beck (Farrell 74), Miller; Subs (not used): L. Parker, Wood, Green, Jackson.

Hednesford Town 2 Boston United 4

Nationwide Conference: April 23, 2001

In what was probably the most bonkers meeting of all, both goalkeepers were sent off as Steve Evans' Pilgrims left Keys Park with three Bank Holiday points. United number one Paul Bastock was dismissed for handling outside his area, offering stand-in Nick Conroy the chance to make his competitive debut. Going a man down didn't affect Boston as Simon Weatherstone, Peter Costello - from the penalty spot - and David Town put them into a comfortable 3-0 lead. Pitmen stopper Stuart Ford received his marching orders for swearing at the referee after conceding the third, before Val Owen and Mick Norbury netted twice in the space of three minutes to tee up a nervy finale. But it was Boston who grabbed that vital sixth goal, Mark Haran, who had earlier conceded a penalty for tugging back Weatherstone in the box, completing a day to forget as he diverted Costello's cross into his own net.

UNITED: Bastock, Clifford, Lodge, Gowshall, Howarth, Costello, Stanhope, S. Weatherstone (Diaf 86), Nuttell (Elding 86), Town, Cook (Conroy 43); Subs (not used): Lucas, Rusk.