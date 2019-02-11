Boys to men! Edgley praises youthful Boston Town side following Whitworth win

Gary Edgley gave his young Poachers the thumbs up following their 6-0 victory at Wellingborough Whitworth.

As far back as September, the Boston Town boss had said it would take him until Christmas to put together a squad capable of forcing their way out of the United Counties League Premier Division’s relegation battle.

And Edgley’s words are currently ringing true as they Poachers have now picked up four wins and a draw since Boxing Day’s defeat to Sleaford Town - Saturday’s success being the first time in nine years the side have won three consecutive matches without conceding a goal.

“After the run we have been on, I felt that only complacency would hurt us,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“This is a very young team but they are maturing very quickly and are learning that they have to treat every game the same, have that same desire and work rate to get a result no matter who we play.

“The wind didn’t really play a part as both teams looked to play everything on the ground and, with the amount of rain there had been, the pitch wasn’t in too bad a condition either, so there were no excuses for either team.

“We started really well again but we were wasteful in front of goal, missing three golden opportunities in the first 10 minutes.

“But we kept pressing and attacking and our first goal came after 15 minutes. This settled us down and I was very pleased with the way my front players were working and creating chances. Two more goals followed, making it 3-0 at half time.

“Whitworth came out all guns blazing at the start of the second half but we scored our fourth 15 minutes into the second half and that took all the wind out of their sails.”

While Town put out a relatively young side, there were some old heads helping guide the side to victory, Ollie Pinner making his 300th appearance, starting alongside club veteran and assistant manager Lori Borbely.

Liam Tunstall, another experienced UCL campaigner, got his name on the scoresheet.

Tiago Nassunculo scored a hat-trick while Fraser Bayliss and Dan Moulds completed the rout.

Whitworth ended the contest with nine men following two late red cards for dissent.