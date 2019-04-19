BRACKLEY TOWN 2 BOSTON UNITED 0: Pilgrims’s winless run continues as the Saints march on

Ten-man Boston United were beaten 2-0 at Brackley Town - given a free lesson in the levels they need to reach if they want to be serious promotion candidates next season.

As the Saints marched on to within three points of National League North leaders Stockport County they would be wishing the season was just a few weeks longer. For Boston, on the other hand, the end can’t come quickly enough.

It’s now three defeats in a row for the Pilgrims, without a single goal to show for their efforts.

As Craig Elliott looks to rebuild in the summer it could well be a case of going through the motions for those final two games of the season, or one if you’re Ben Davies as a second-half red card means he will miss the final match at Hereford.

Although United were much improved, it was the hosts who had the cutting edge to swing the game their way, James Armson and Shane Byrne on target.

It wouldn’t be Boston this season without another pre-match injury. Jonathan Wafula joined Nicky Walker, Gavin Allott and Ryan Cresswell on the injury list. Andre Johnson dropped to the bench as Nicky Wroe and Ashley Jackson returned to the starting XI.

Elliott demanded his side stand up and be counted following their horror shows against Darlington and Blythe. And he definitely got the instant reaction he wanted as his Pilgrims - lining up in a 4-5-1 formation - looked more composed on the ball and a tougher nut to crack off it.

Twice Brackley had to clear off their line as George Smith and Ben Middleton went close.

Danny Lewis dropped Smith’s cross under his own bar and had to count on Connor Hall to spare his blushes. And as United prodded again in search of the opener Glenn Walker was in the right place to divert Middleton’s goalbound header.

Smith, playing in a more advanced role on the left wing, also forced Lewis into a firm block.

And then, with little more than a minute before the interval, came the sucker punch. Lee Ndlovu turned Middleton just inside the Boston half and beat his marker for pace, teeing up Armson who had the simple job of slotting home from eight yards out.

It was Brackley’s first attempt on goal of any note, but they showed the clinical edge that had served them so well this season.

It didn’t take long for Brackley to double that advantage, the game turning heavily in their favour as United were reduced to 10 men.

George Willis had already pounded away Adam Walker’s stinger before the Saints made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Ben Davies was dismissed for handling Hall’s header on the line, Byrne placing the ball and sending Willis the wrong way.

The Saints had aspring in their step and Ndlovu and Armson both saw efforts blocked before the contest fizzled out, Willis having to deal with Ryan Qualter’s short back pass about as exciting as it got.

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Murombedzi, G. Walker, Byrne, Hall, Dean, Lowe (Myles 75), Armson (Nti 82), Ndlovu, Baker (Fairlamb 63), A. Walker. Subs (not used): Jackson, Sterling-James.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Wroe (Clare 76), Middleton, Qualter, Smith, Thanoj, Rollins, Abbott (Hawkes 85), M. Wright (Johnson 82). Subs (not used): Slew, Parkin.

REF: Matt Corlett.

ATT: 755.

STAR MAN: George Smith - out of position but provided a lively outlet in the first half.