Irishman Karl Byrne has joined Boston United after impressing on trial.

The former Frickley right back netted the winner in the pre-season victory over Grimsby Town with a long-range curler and also featured against Worksop.

United boss Craig Elliott has added Byrne to his squad, citing a desire for competition for places across his team.

It is believed the attack-minded Byrne will battle with Ben Middleton for the right back slot.