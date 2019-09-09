BREAKING: Boston United and Boston Town’s FA Cup draws

Boston United and Boston Town have both been drawn against Northern League South East Division highfliers in the FA Cup.

United have been drawn away at Stamford in the second-qualifying round, while Boston Town will host Leek Town.

Gary Edgley.

Leek currently top the table, with Stamford second.

Craig Elliott’s Pilgrims have already beaten the Daniels in the Lincs Senior Cup this season, Jake Wright netting twice and Simon Ainge also on target in the 3-0 win at York Street.

Now the Pilgrims will go head-to-head with former manager Graham Drury’s Stamford yet again, this time at the Zeeco.

While United have only just entered the draw, Gary Edgley’s Poachers have already won three matches to reach this stage.

Leek knocked Boston United out of the competition in 2014.

The games are scheduled for Saturday, Septmber 21.