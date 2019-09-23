BREAKING: Boston United learn FA Cup opponents

Boston United will hit the road again for the FA Cup’s third qualifying round.

They have been drawn away at the winners of Kettering Town and Sutton Coldfield Town.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Latimer Park on Saturday and will replay tomorrow.

United have won 2-0 away at league rivals Kettering earlier this season, while Sutton Coldfield compete in the Southern Football League.

Craig Elliott’s side were in the hat following Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stamford.

The next round will be payed on Saturay, October 5.