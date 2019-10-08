BREAKING: Former Football League midfielder joins Boston United

Martyn Woolford has joined Boston United.

The midfielder, 33, has previously featured for Sheffield United, Millwall, Bristol City and Grimsby Town.

He joins from Hyde United and can feature for the Pilgrims at Darlington on Saturday.

Manager Craig Elliott told wwww.bufc.co.uk: “Martyn is versatile and left-footed and he played nearly 40 games in League 2 last season.

"He has played nearly 400 games in the Football League, for some big clubs, so he will give us vital experience that we are perhaps lacking at times.

"He's hungry to do well and he's a fit lad so I am sure he will be a big asset for us."