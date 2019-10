Boston United have signed defender Alex Penny.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Hull City before turning out for Bedworth United, Stourbridge, Hinckley and Nuneaton.

He caught the eye at Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy and earned a move to League One Peterborough United in 2017 before spending last season with Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.

He could feature against York City tonight after receiving international clearance.