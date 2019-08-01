‘Bring it on!’ Skipper Luke Shiels says Boston United are ready to face Chester

Boston United skipper Luke Shiels believes Chester will be among this season’s title challengers - but says Boston United are ready for them.

The National League North campaign gets underway on Saturday, with the arrival of the Blues (KO 3pm).

But the new arrival - who has spoken about his ambition to win the title with Boston - has confidence in his teammates after a promising summer, which saw United record five wins and a draw.

“I think it’s been a good pre-season, everyone’s bought into what the gaffer wants us to do. A great bunch of lads as well,” he said.

“It’s just if we can gel. Fingers crossed, we have to wait and see but it’s looking promising.

“We can only beat what’s in front of us and we’ve had some hard games in pre-season.

“It will be a different kettle of fish, but we’re ready for it.

“The gaffer and his staff have done everything they could, now it’s down to us and what we do as we cross the line.

“The first game’s always played on emotion. But I think we’ll do well I’m looking forward to it.”

While former Harrogate Alfreton defender Shiels is targeting three early points, he believes Chester will be one of the division’s top sides.

“I think the’ll be up there, end of the season,” he said.

“They’ll do well. But bring it on, we’ve got to play them sooner or later.”