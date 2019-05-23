Bringing John McDermott to Boston United a ’no-brainer’ - Elliott

Adding John McDermott to the Boston United coaching staff was a ‘no-brainer’, according to manager Craig Elliott.

The former Alfreton Town boss and Grimsby Town player has been announced as the Pilgrims’s new assistant.

Craig Elliott and Lee Stratford.

“He’s been somebody I’ve kept in touch with since he was at Alfreton, and the last two or three months that’s moved on,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I said I wanted to bring in somebody with experience. Amd John’s well regarded in football, including the Football League.

“He also had a successful season as Simon Weaver’s assistant at Harrogate when they reached the play-offs. So bringing him in was a no brainer.”

McDermott - who played more than 600 times for Grimsby - will join first team coach Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence in the dug-out.

“I like to have a mini team that allows us to bounce ideas off each other,” Elliott added.

“I want to do more one on work with the players this year and this will help us do that.”

Meanwhile, Elliott looks to up his player recruitment, having brought Tom Platt, Luke Shiels, an Jordan Thewlis to the club this summer.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players this week and things are moving on well,” he added.

“It’s that time of year when a lot of players are on holiday or holding out to see what offers they get.

“But hopefully we’ll have some sorted soon.”