Cam’s the man, but he can still get better - Greene

Dennis Greene wants to keep goal machine Cameron Johnson at Boston Town, and he believes the striker can become an even better player.

Johnson was awarded the United Counties League Premier Division’s March goalscorer award on Thursday night after netting eight times in five matches.

And he celebrated in style by ensuring he scored a further five goals in the space of three days last week, ending the season with 13 goals in 14 matches.

The Poachers boss likened his February signing to former Aston Villa man Stefan Moore, who scored 40 times for him in one season at St Neots, but believes Johnson could be even more of a threat if he made a few lifestyle tweaks.

“Cameron is one of those players who’s difficult to manage, I’ll be honest with you,” Greene said.

“When I say he’s difficult to manage, I don’t mean he’s a bad lad. It’s about preparing right.

“Football these days, you have to prepare right and Cameron’s the sort of lad who’d be quite happy to stay up late on a Friday come and play football without having any breakfast.

“He can do that and still be great at this level, but that’s probably why I was able to get him here.

“When he left Boston United he was good enough to stay around that level.”

However, Greene still thinks highly of the attacker.

“We have a good relationship, and he’s been great for the club since he’s been here,”Greene added.

“He’s too good for this level, but I’d love to keep him here.

“He scored eight goals in one month. It’s like when I had Stefan Moore at St Neots and he’d score you loads of goals in a season.”

Johnson was in the mood for goals as Town ended their season with three matches last week.

He scored a hat-trick as the Poachers beat Sleaford Town 3-2 at the DWB Stadium on Tuesday, netting two more in Thursday’s home win against Wellingborough Whitworth.

Lewis Scattergood was also on target in the 3-1 success which saw five red cards handed out late on, Poachers Bailey Forth and Peter Evison and three Whitworth players dismissed following a melee sparked by a reckless foul on Johnson.

However, Town ended the campaign with a defeat, going down 3-0 at Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

The Poachers concluded their campaign 13th in the table.