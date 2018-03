In-form Cameron Johnson netted another brace as Boston Town beat Desborough to make it four straight wins for Dennis Greene’s side.

Johnson took his tally to eight goals in five appearances, opening the scoring in the 28th-minute and having the final say late on.

Desborough levelled on the stroke of half time, but Doncaster Rovers loanee Lewis Scattergood restored the hosts’ lead seven minutes after the break.

Ten minutes later and there was daylight for Boston as Fraser Bayliss found the net.