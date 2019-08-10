Can Boston Town get better of high-scoring Mulbarton Wanderers in FA Cup clash?

Boston Town will turn their attention to FA Cup action as they travel to face Mulbarton Wanderers.

Gary Edgley’s side will be looking to return from Norwich with a first away victory of the season on Saturday, in a contest where the winners of the extra-preliminary round clash claim £2,250 in prize money.

“Having a good FA Cup run is important to this club, financially as much as anything,” the manager said.

“It’s a trek for us but we’ll be aiming to win the game and move into the next round.”

Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League First Division North outfit Mulbarton kicked off their campaign with a 7-0 win at Cornard United on Saturday and a 4-1 victory over Norwich CBS in midweek.

The Poachers drew 1-1 at Harborough last weekend before a stoppage-time winner saw them beaten 3-1 by Holbeach United.

Kick off at The Common will be at 3pm.