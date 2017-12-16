Can Boston Town make it a double against Wellingborough Whitworth

Boston Town are looking to make it a double when they host Wellingborough Whitworth at the DWB Stadium today.

The Poachers have already beaten their opponents in Northamptonshire this season, leaving London Road with a 5-3 Knockout Cup win courtesy of goals from Nicky Frost (two), Duran Reynolds, Aaron Eyett and Jordan Nuttell.

However, boss Gary Frost won’t be getting too overconfident as the Flourmen are one of the many United Counties League Premier Division sides he feels have an unpredictable edge.

“There are a lot of sides in this division that you just can’t predict how they’re going to do,” he said.

“I think people will think that about us, asking how we can beat Deeping and Holbeach and then lose to Oadby.

“But I’ve definitely noticed that in this division.

“In the Lincs League pretty much every year the best team won the league.

“That’s not the case at this level.

“There’s travelling, midweek games, sometimes players aren’t available.

“In this division anyone can beat anyone else.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.