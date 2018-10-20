Can Boston Town make it back-to-back home wins?

Boston Town are hoping to make it back-to-back home wins as they host Cogenhoe United today.

The Poachers return to the DWB Stadium after four matches on the road, looking for a repeat of their 2-1 success against Wellingborough Whitworth last month.

Gary Edgley’s side could include loan signing Danny Horton, who has joined from Lincoln City.

The Cooks six seventh in the UCL Premier, 11 places and nine points above Boston.

They haven’t won on the road since the opening day of the season, a 3-0 success at Whitworth.

The contest kicks off at 3pm.