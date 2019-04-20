Can Boston Town pick up six points from Easter double?

Boston Town are facing an Easter double this weekend.

The Poachers host Newport Pagnell today before travelling to face derby rivals Sleaford Town on Easter Monday.

The Swans currently sit eighth in the table and have won four of their past five contests, claiming the scalps of Kirby Muxloe, Pinchbeck, Wellingborough and Holbeach.

But the one side to take points from them in this recent run are Sleaford, the side Gary Edgley will be keen to get some revenge against following his team’s 4-1 reverse on Boxing Day.

Incidentally, that is the Greens’s only win in their past five matches.

Both games kick off at 3pm.