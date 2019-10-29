Can Boston United end league leaders York City's unbeaten start to the season?

Craig Elliott is 'looking forward' to seeing how his Boston United side compare to league leaders York City.

The Pilgrims will travel to Bootham Crescent tonight hoping to be the first team to defeat the Minstermen this season.

York are unbeaten in all competitions so far, having won 12 matches and drawn five, while Saturday's 1-0 win at second-place Chester saw them open up a five-point gap at the top of the table.

However, Boston hit the road knowing that three points would move them into the National League North play-off spots.

"York are top for a reason. They're a very good side," Elliott said.

"It will be a good indication where we are as a team. I'm looking forward to it to see how we compare."

United have former Minstermen Martyn Woolford, Alex Whittle and Tom Platt in their squad, while Ben Middleton came through the York academy.

Elliott belives that familiarity could aid his side.

"It helps when you have players who know what to expect," Elliott added.

"A big reason why I signed Woolly was for games like this. He has the big-game experience and knows how to manage these sort of matches.

"We've got two big games before the FA Cup match and we want to move up the table."

Jake Wright, who is on the verge of returning from injury, will be ineligible to face his parent club this evening as part of the terms of his loan.

Jay Rollins and Max Wright were on target as Boston came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Bootham Crescent last season.

The previous campaign saw United beaten 1-0 in a fiery affair, in which Andi Thanoj and Middleton were both sent off, ex-Pilgrim David Ferguson on target.