Can in-form Boston Town make it seven unbeaten against Desborough?

Boston Town are hoping to make it a magnificent seven when they host Desborough today.

Gary Edgley’s side have looked like a new team since the turn of the year, winning five and drawing one of their six contests, including last weekend’s 5-2 thrashing of Wellingborough Town.

Not only have the Poachers – who have claimed five of their seven league wins during this run – pulled 13 points clear of the United Counties League’s bottom two, they have also discovered their scoring touch.

Town have netted 19 times in the past six contests, more than half of the 37 league goals they have scored from their 26 league games to date.

But they face a tough test with the arrival of eighth-place Ar Tarn, who had won three of their previous four fixtures before their 4-0 midweek drubbing at Newport Pagnell.

Desborough beat Boston 3-1 in the reverse fixture in December.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.