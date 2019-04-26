Can Pilgrims grab Bulls by the horn?

Boston United will end their season at Hereford on Saturday, and Craig Elliott expects his side have the pride to want to complete their campaign with three points.

The Pilgrims return to Edgar Street for the first time since April 2007, when a 3-0 defeat edged them closer to relegation from League Two.

Now the two sides prepare to meet in the National League North.

And although little is riding on the contest, Elliott expects his squad to want to go out with a bang.

“They’re not daft. You hope they’ve got pride in themselves and want to do well in the last game of the season,” the manager said.

“I expect there’ll be a large crowd there. They’ve got a large fanbase and that should be motivation enough to want to put a performance in.”

The Bulls sit 17th in the standings, with Boston currently in 11th.

Kick off will be at 3pm.