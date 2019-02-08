Can Wyberton sting the Nettles?

Wyberton travel to Nettleham on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

The Colts were due to face league rivals Brigg Town Community in the semi-finals of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday, only for the contest to be postponed due to the frozen temperatures at The Hawthorns.

Following their blank weekend, Joe Greswell’s side will be looking to get over their narrow 1-0 home defeat to highflying Gainsborough Trinity Reserves when they face the Nettles.

The two sides are yet to meet in the league this season, but Wyberton claimed a 3-0 win at the Causeway when they met in the Supplementary Cup.

Jamie Elston, Daniel White and Jason Wade were the matchwinnwers that day in a contest Greswell admitted was closer than the scoreline suggested, but admitted: “I will take it.”

Kick off at Field Close will be at 2pm.