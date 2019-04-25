Celebrity XI ready for charity clash

Wyberton Reserves are preparing to take on a celebrity XI - all in the name of charity.

The two sides will meet at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium on Monday, May 6 in the Dickie Dales Memorial Match, raising cash for Once Upon A Smile.

Soap stars Daniel Jillings, Danny Tennant (Hollyoaks), Danny Miller, Jay Kontzle (Emmerdale), Shane Nolan and singer Paul Pashley will be among the players visiting Boston, while Ben Ryan Davies (Waterloo Road) and keeper Ray Charles have also been added to the list.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown was among the stars who played in last year’s match.

He is currently in India but could be involved if he returns in time.

A total of £19,000 has been raised for various charities over the past seven years by Wyberton Reserves, under their former guise as Leverton SFC, including more than £4,000 from last year’s contest, the first time the side were pitted against a celebrity XI.

On that occasion the two sides drew 2-2, with Leverton winning 5-4 on penalties.

“It’s something we couldn’t do without the support of many people, including the players, who give up their own time for this,” Wyberton Reserves manager Giles Elson said.

The match will be sponsored by Highgate Day Nursery and Pre-School, with Bullet Engineering sponsoring the celebrity side, also paying for their overnight accommodation.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

Tickets cost £7 (£3.50 under 6s), and are available from gilesleson@hotmail.co.uk, the front desk at Woodco, Norfolk Street, or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.