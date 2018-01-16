Change at the top? Vines suggests new director Wilkinson will replace him as Boston Town chairman

Mick Vines believes that Boston Town are preparing to enter an exciting new era.

In a week of changes at the DWB Stadium, Dennis Greene has been named as manager, replacing Gary Frost in the dug-out.

Greene, who will put a youth academy into place at the club, has also joined the board of directors alongside local businessman Paul Wilkinson.

Vines, who is entering his 30th year as chairman of the Poachers, has made no secret of the fact that he would be happy to step down from the role if the right person came along.

And Wilkinson joins the board with one eye on becoming his replacement.

“I always said I wouldn’t step down unless the right person was there to take over,” commented Vines, who says it is important the current directors of the club still have their say on how the club operates in the future.

“Paul is an ambitious local businessman and entrepreneur, and I believe he can help take this club further.

“We want to be at a higher level and I believe we have the people here who can help the club reach the next level.

“I want to see this club win promotion and I believe in a few years we will be playing against other local teams like your Grantham Towns.”

Greene will begin work on putting together the academy in the upcoming weeks with the aim for it to be in place for August.

Town are also hoping to be accepted into the National League U19 Alliance, where clubs such as Boston United currently field their youth side.

But with Greene’s appointment comes the casualty of previous manager Frost, who was told his tenure had come to an end on Monday.

Frost had helped the club to survive relegation last season before overseeing the Poachers’ magnificent FA Cup run, which saw Town bank more than £10,000 in prize money as they claimed the scalps of Hednesford Town, Carlton Town, Radford and Dereham, before succumbing to a last-minute defeat against Hyde United.

“Gary did a magnificent job for us,” Vines added.

“He saved us from relegation and earned the money which helped us apply to get new floodlights.

“It wasn’t nice telling him, but I feel that we now have the people in place who can help us get promoted to where we want to be.”

Greene will take over a club without goalscorer Will Britton, who decided to return to Skegness Town last week.