Chase double seals Colts victory

Wyberton kicked off their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League season with a 2-1 home win against Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Tyrone Chase (pictured) scored both goals for the Colts on a windy day at the Causeway.

Manager Joe Greswell was happy to get the three points.

“The message was simple. Look after ourselves and do what we have to do to get the points,” he told The Standard.

“I didn’t care how ugly or pretty we was going to be, we just needed three points.

“Looking back it was a good performance to start the season with, but we could have been more clinical in front of goal.”

Greswell added: “We had a number of good chances in the first half with Ty taking one, but their equaliser showed what can happen if you don’t take chances and we ended up going in level at the break.

“In the second half I felt we were in control, with them only looking dangerous from set pieces.

“But saying that, they never gave up all game and did make life difficult at times for us.

“Ty got his second and the winner which was a great finish to be honest.

“Jim (keeper James Doughty) has made a great save too off one of their set pieces.

“All in all I’m happy and it’s a good performance to start on”

Skipper Grant Butler was named Newton Fallowell man of the match.

Wyberton travel to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday, who began their campaign with a 3-1 win at Horncastle Town (KO 3pm).