Chase in on! Tyrone nets extra-time winner to earn Wyberton cup success

Tyrone Chase grabbed the only goal of the game in extra time as Wyberton edged past Ruston Sports in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

Both sides went into the match looking to end a run of frustrating form, and it was Joe Greswell’s Colts who progressed at the expense of the defending Lincs League champions.

“Everyone played their part, but I have to give Tyrone a special mention,” Greswell said, praising his player for keeping his cool after getting some stick from the home bench.

“Their assistant told him numerous times today that he was rubbish and had terrible hair.

“Ty didn’t bite and got on with his game and got the last laugh.

“I’m buzzing for him, we love this competition and are happy to be in the next round.”

With no game last weekend, Wyberton travelled to Lincoln looking for a positive result.

With the wind against them in the first half, and Rustons tried making full use of the elements, knocking long when they could and putting the Wyberton defence under pressure.

The Colts defended well and, even though Rustons hit the bar on the half-hour mark, Curtis Revell had Wyberton,s best chance of the half, forcing a save.

After the break Wyberton found there stride and were enjoying a lot of the ball but never really creating anything, Chase heading wide about as good as it got.

Both teams huffed and puffed and asked questions of the opposition’s defence but couldn’t find a breakthrough throughout the 90 minutes.

Wyberton scored the only goal of extra time when a free kick was delivered by James Gordon, Revell setting up Chase to fire home.

Wyberton welcome Nettleham to the Causeway for Supplementary Cup action on Saturday.