Clare handed first Boston United start, Cresswell returns, Davies misses out

Tom Clare will make his first start for Boston United as the Pilgrims host Brackley.

But there is no room in the starting XI for Ben Davies or Andi Thanoj.

Clare has scored once in five appearances off the bench for United, and the Bradford City teenager has been given his opportunity to impress.

He will start in attack alongside Jay Rollins as United revert to 4-4-2.

Davies, who has started every one of the past 37 matches, will make way for Ben Middleton to move into the right back slot as the returning Ryan Cresswell takes his place slongside Ryan Qualter in the heart of defence.

Andi Thanoj is the other player to drop to the bench from Friday’s defeat at Brackley.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Jackson, Wroe, Qualter, Cresswell, M. Wright, Abbott, Clare, Rollins, Smith; Subs: Thanoj, Davies, Johnson, Hawkes, Parkin.

ASHTON: McMahon, Swaby-Neavin, Regan, Lees, Ashworth, Kay, Goulding, Sheridan, Reed, Dimaio, Tomsett; Subs: Roberts, Ennis, Hobson, Chalmers, Mantack.

REF: Sam Mulhall.