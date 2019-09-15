Clean sheet pleases boss as Britton and Chase secure Wyberton cup win

New signing Will Britton and Tyrone Chase scored the vital goals as Wyberton beat Nettleham to progress in the Supplementary Cup.

But it was the clean sheet which pleased manager Joe Greswell most of all.

“They had two very good strikers starting today who score for fun,” he said.

“We said at half time that it could go either way and whoever would win would nick it.

“The woodwork saved us twice and Jim (keeper James Doughty) has made some important saves at important times.

“So to get a clean sheet is brilliant.”

Doughty was named man of the match while the two goalscorers had to conjure up something special to settle the tie.

“The game could have gone either way. We had chances, they had chances,” Greswell added.

“Our keeper making good saves, their keeper making good saves.

“It really was a tight game and it took two great goals from our point of view to win us the game.”

Nettleham began the brighter team and started asking questions of the Wyberton defence.

The Nettles had a penalty claim turned away which resulted in Alex Mackinder picking up a 10-minute sin bin.

During this period the colts started to find their rhythm and had much more of the ball.

Daniel White’s free kick produced a good save from the Nettleham keeper and Britton forced another save.

But it was Wyberton number one James Doughty who made sure that it was all square at half time, making two fine saves in the final five minutes of the half.

The second half was as lively as the first, a Britton header forcing another fine save.

On the hour mark Wyberton finally broke the deadlock.

A long Doughty kick found Britton who smashed the ball straight in the top right-hand corner of the net.

Chase made it 2-0 with his head, unmarked and meeting Nicky Frost’s cross.

This seemed to kick Nettleham into life, the Nettles hitting the bar twice and forcing Doughty into a few more top saves.

Wyberton host Immingham in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.