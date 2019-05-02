Cold Feet star and Radio 1 DJ added to celebrity football team ready to face on Boston side

BBC Radio 1 DJ Cel Spellman is the latest name added to the celebrity line-up playing a charity match in Boston on Monday.

The Waterloo Road and Cold Feet actor will team up with Soccer Am’s Lloyd Griffith, Danny Miller and Jay Kontzle (Emmerdale) and a host of others to take on Wyberton Reserves in the Dickie Dales Memorial Match, raising cash for Once Upon A Smile.

Soap stars Daniel Jillings, Danny Tennant (Hollyoaks), Shane Nolan and singer Paul Pashley will also be among the players visiting Boston, while Ben Ryan Davies (Waterloo Road) and keeper Ray Charles have also been added to the list.

The sides will meet at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium on Monday (KO 2pm).

Tickets cost £7 (£3.50 under 6s), and are available from gilesleson@hotmail.co.uk, the front desk at Woodco, Norfolk Street, or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.