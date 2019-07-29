Colts must cut out errors - Greswell

Wyberton boss Joe Greswell wants his side to begin cutting out the mistakes as the Lincs League season edges closer.

The Colts were beaten 3-0 at Boston Town in their third friendly of the summer on Saturday.

Fraser Bayliss netted twice and Alex Beck was also on target for the Poachers at the DWB Stadium.

“With this being our third game and this being their last of pre-season, I knew it would be hard work,” Greswell said.

“We started fairly brightly, creating two or three decent chances but, to be honest, once Town found their feet they started to cause us problems.

“Fraser’s first goal was a decent strike, to be fair to them, but the other two could have been prevented. We just had a mad 15 minutes.

“In the second half we defended very well but the game just fizzled out. Now I’m looking for us to cut out the mistakes and kick on ready for the start on the season.”

Wyberton were hit with a Benidorm hangover as they lost 2-1 to Holbeach United Reserves last Wednesday, Tyrone Chase scoring the consolation.

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose any games. But there were positives,” Greswell added.

“Half of the squad got back from Benidorm last week, so most haven’t kicked a ball for a week or so.

“It was a classic friendly game with both keepers making top saves, lots of mistakes and missed chances.”

Wyberton are away at Moulton Harrox on Friday night (KO 7pm).