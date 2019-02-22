Colts set sights on silverware

Wyberton are hoping to make it fourth-time lucky as they look to book their place in a cup final.

The Colts travel to face Lincs League leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves in their Supplementary Cup semi-final on Saturday.

After missing out in the county cup semis to Brigg Town CIC, who they beat 3-0 at the weekend, and in two final-four contests last season, they are hoping to edge closer to some silverware.

Manager Joe Greswell was also impressed by the overall team performance at the weekend and hopes it puts them in good stead.

“It was also good to see everyone putting a shift in and playing their part going into the semi final,” he said.

“We were in a similar situation last season with us getting into two semis but losing both.

“I want to see if we have improved since then and that we are heading in the right direction.

“It’s over to the lads now. They know they can do it and on their day, beat anyone.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2.30pm.