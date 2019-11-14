COLUMN: Boston United are still on the road to Wembley. Whether the next stop is Wrexham or Rochdale, the important thing is to enjoy the ride

David Newton and Craig Elliott with the BBC's mark Chapman on Monday's draw.

One day: two cup draws. If it was televised on Sky Sports it would have been billed as Mega Monday. There would probably have been fireworks.

But as Boston United fans tuned into BBC Two to discover who the Pilgrims would be facing in second round of the FA Cup - having already discovered they’d be away at Atherton Collieries in the FA Trophy - there weren’t any, were there?

It felt more like a tiny spark than an eyecatching pyrotechnic display.

Away to the winners of Wrexham and Rochdale, no disrespect to either, isn’t quite the stuff of dreams. Not really the Hollywood-esque David and Goliath battle a day out at former Premier League sides Sunderland, Ipswich Town or Portsmouth would promise.

Yes, Rochdale ply their trade three divisions higher up than Boston. Yes, they are only one very good month away from catching the likes of Portsmouth and Sunderland. Yes, Wrexham are also a bigger club, playing higher up the ladder and enjoying larger crowds.

But for the supporters old enough to remember watching United during their Football League years, they’ll remember those regular trips to both Spotland and the Racecourse Ground without fondness.

And not just because they were stadiums where, collectively, Boston have failed to claim a single victory in nine visits since 2002.

It was at Rochdale where Paul Ellender was dragged from the dressing room to explain why the unpaid players were threatening to strike.

It was at Wrexham where Boston were relegated and promptly entered a CVA quicker than you could say “Steve, the Majeeds are on line one.”

The fact is that National League North Boston should be thoroughly delighted with the prospect of their first second round appearance as a non-league club in 23 years.

The truth is, wherever they play, they’ll be given a grim reminder of a truly abysmal period in the club’s history (which, it should be pointed out, is not the fault of either Wrexham or Rochdale).

While United fans watched the draw unfold on the TV, chairman David Newton and manager Craig Elliott got to witness the action first hand at Chichester City, among representative from a number of non-league clubs.

In a sea of tracksuits the duo - looking dapper in their suits and easy-to-spot-on-the-box club ties - stood out like doormen at a 90s rave.

There were no expletives, as demonstrated by Carshalton Athletic owner Paul Dipre at the previous draw when he discovered his giant killers were playing host to some team from Lincolnshire, but neither Newton nor Elliott, however, looked visibly thrilled.

But just seeing those two representing the club at a televised cup draw itself was a huge positive, a step forward, that Boston haven’t experienced for a long time.

Elliott and Newton have faced huge tasks in building successful squads and stadiums in recent years.

Both have been questioned, both are delivering.

Perhaps that’s worth remembering when feeling miffed about a cup draw.

The road to Wembley - like any path in football, or life - isn’t paved with gold.