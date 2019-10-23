COLUMN: David verses Goliath or Tim and Finchy? Either way watching that FA Cup draw was true FA Cup drama

Who knew TV could be so gripping?

The Sopranos, The Wire, Home and Away (the Donald and Marilyn years); completed them mate.

But I honestly can’t remember the last time watching the box put me through so many emotions.

I am, of course, talking about Monday night’s FA Cup draw on BBC Two.

What may have looked like Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford doing little more than pulling balls out of a bowl and reading out the numbers written on the side in a non-league bar area was, in fact, a masterclass in great telly.

The perfect plot, as outlined in Joseph Campbell’s hero’s journey, was all there.

There were unlikely protagonists (Nantwich Town) facing their call to adventure in a superb setting (Maldon and Tiptree FC).

Then came the pitfalls that had to be dodged (York, Chorley, Darlington or Gateshead away).

There was, of course, those moments of self doubt (we’re going to Harrogate, aren’t we?), a chance of redemption (Ipwich Town verses Lincoln City again), the super villain (Gillingham’s Steve Evans) and a final plot twist and happy ending (Chichester City wonderfully getting that bye).

Amongst all that was the Boston United sub-plot, probably the reason you tuned in.

Away to Carshalton Athletic may not be your classic fantasy, although it will definitely feel like a HBO-length quest for Liverpool’s Alex Whittle and Blackburn-based Dominic Knowles as they head to South London.

But you can bet those feelings are replicated at Carshalton.

Indeed, the four-letter expletive Robins owner Paul Dipre appeared to mutter on live TV when he learned it was Boston and not Sunderland heading to War Memorial Sports Ground probably summed up the feelings of two clubs.

Admit ot or not, they both wanted a David and Goliath draw.

Instead, they got Tim Canterbury versus Chris Finch. A tougher-to-call contest where we can only dare to predict who will be able to lob the shoe over the office until 5pm on November 9 at the earliest.

But as TV shows go, I enjoyed that.

Fingers crossed the Pilgrims will be back for a second series.