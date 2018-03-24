Commitment is key, says Boston Town boss Greene

Dennis Greene says commitment will be key for Boston Town if they want to climb up the United Counties League Premier Division table.

He secured his first win in the Poachers dug-out on Saturday following Cameron Johnson’s brace against Eynesbury Rovers, and victory number two came at Wellingborough Whitworth on Tuesday (2-1).

And now he is telling his squad they need to put in the work to help move the club forward.

“This level’s not like at Boston United where everyone’s under contract and they know they’ve got to train Tuesday, Thursday and play Saturday,” he said.

“At this level players can’t make it because they’re working. Or they say ‘can’t make it this week gaffer, see you next week’.

“Until that mentality changes or we bring in players who think that way we can only go so far.”

Greene is now calling on Town to add to their points tally with two upcoming home fixtures.

On Saturday the Poachers host 11th-placed Leicester Nirvana (KO 3pm).

Then on Tuesday night Desborough will be the visitors (KO 7.45pm).