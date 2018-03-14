Confident Johnson has no fear of Buglioni

Callum Johnson will head into his title fight with ‘no fear but full of confidence’.

The Boston boxer will meet Joe Buglioni at London’s O2 Arena on March 24, when his light-heavyweight Commonwealth title and Frank Buglioni’s British belt will both be on the line.

Due to injury this will be the 32-year-old’s first bout since he defeated Wilbeforce Shihepo in September 2016.

“I feel good. I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson told The Standard.

“I’ve been working hard and I’ll go there with no fear but full of confidence.

“At the same time I’m fully aware it’ll be a tough fight.

“But I’m fully prepared for that.”

The contest will be on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s WBC Silver heavyweight title fight with Lucas Browne.