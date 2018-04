Coningsby and Woodhall Spa United will meet in the final of the SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup this evening.

The contest will be held at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium, and pits Boston Saturday League Workforce Unlimited Premier Division Coningsby against Division Onw Woodhall.

The contest kicks off at 7pm.

Entry costs £1 with concessions available.

The match official will be Rod Crozier, assisted by P. Hindle, S. Beaumont and G. Hurst.