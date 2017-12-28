Consistency is key to more positives - Frost

Gary Frost believes Boston Town have plenty to be proud of from their first half of the season - but he says consistency will be key to ending on a high.

The Poachers have conjured up plenty of memorable moments as they reach the halfway stage in the campaign.

Highlights include a glorious FA Cup run which saw the team progress through four rounds and claim the scalp of Northern Premier League Hednesford.

It eventually took a last-gasp penalty from highflying Hyde to bring the run to an end at the third qualifying round stage, sneaking their 3-2 win in controversial circumstances.

“It’s been eventful so far,” Frost told The Standard.

“That’s the word I’d use.

“There has been lots of positive things for the club, like the FA Cup run.

“But looking at it overall, and where we are in the league, I’m a little bit disappointed as well.

“The FA Cup was great, but we’ve not always played as well as we could in the league.

I look at games like Oadby at home, Yaxley at home and PNS at home and I think we’ve chucked points away.

“Those points make a big difference when you look at the league table.”

Frost believes his side can still force their way up the United Counties League Premier Division table.

However, he says the whole club has to push together for that to happen.

“We need to be more consistent and more committed too,” he said.

“It’s a semi-pro level, but I think we could be a little bit more professional and dedicated in how we approach games.

“I’ve always missed family occasions, birthday parties and things like that for football. That’s always been how I went into it.

“I know we all have lives away from football, but I think sometimes we all need to come together to do the best for the club.”