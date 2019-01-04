County cup challenge for Colts

Wyberton will turn their attention to the county cup as they return from the Christmas break.

The Colts host AFC Holton Le Clay in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup at The Causeway on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side will be keen to pick up where they left off in 2018, Wyberton winning six of their last seven contests in all competitions.

And despite their Christmas break coming early as December 22’s league clash against Horncastle Town was postpone, the Colts will e looking to hit the ground running.

Holton le Clay currently sit mid-table in the East Lincs Football Combination Division One.

They have won their last six matches, ending last year with an 8-2 thumping of struggling North Thoresby.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 1.30pm.