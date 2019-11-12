Craig Elliott challenges Boston United's underdogs to cause an FA Cup upset

Craig Elliott celebrates at Carshalton. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

The Pilgrims will face the winners of the Wrexham and Rochdale in the second round on the weekend of November 30.

After four consecutive victories against lower-level opposition in this year's competition, Elliott says it is time to cause a shock.

"You can't make it to the third round without causing an upset. So it's up to us to go out and try to do that," he told The Standard.

"This will be our biggest game, biggest test of the season so far.

"We've been the favourites in every round up until now, and we've been expected to win.

"This time our players are underdogs and the pressure's off us. It's on whoever we're playing to get into the third round."

National League strugglers Wrexham and League One Dale played out a goalless draw in Wales on Sunday, a day after the Pilgrims won 4-1 at Carshalton Athletic.

The two sides will replay in the north west next Tuesday evening.

"The difficult thing is we're not sure who it is yet. There's a replay before we know who we're playing," Elliott added.

"They're different sides and different challenges."

The United boss admitted he was 'disappointed' Boston were handed their fifth straight away tie in the competition, in the club's final season at York Street, at the draw on Monday evening.

Elliott praised the hundreds of fans who made the trip to south London on Saturday, and hopes they will be backing his boys in round two, whever they will be.

"It's a massive game. I feel for the fans, they've spent a lot of money watching us lately as we've been playing all over," added Elliott, whose side have played just three of their last 13 games at home, a number which will rise to 15 by Saturday evening.

"We'll need them there. They've been a massive part of us doing so well on this run."

Monday also saw United drawn away in the FA Trophy.

They will travel to Northern Premier League Atherton Collieries for the third qualifying round of the competition on November 23.

"Another away game, it's amazing really," Elliott added.

"If you look at some of the games other teams in our league have got then we have to say it's a good draw.

"We've had to go away to teams in divisions below us already in the FA Cup this season, so it's similar to that.