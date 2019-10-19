Craig Elliott demands a reaction from Boston United squad as they prepare for FA Cup clash

Boston United have been told to bounce back from defeat at Darlington by booking their place in the FA Cup’s first round.

The Pilgrims travel to face Southern Premier Central highfliers Hednesford Town on Saturday and manager Craig Elliott is demanding a reaction.

“It’s going to be a big game,” he said.

“I said to the players it’s a big game, not for them, but the club.

“When we have a setback it’s always important we come back with a win whatever competition that is, it just happens to be the FA Cup.

“We want to play better (than against Darlington).”

United have secured their progress to the fourth qualifying round following victories against Stamford and Sutton Coldfield Town who, like Hednesford, sit below Boston in the pyramid.

The Pitmen ended the weekend top of the table ahead of last night’s contest at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Kick off at Keys Park will be at 3pm.